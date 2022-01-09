Awards season is very close. Predictions indicate that King richard could take some nominations at the Oscars 2022, this includes its protagonist, the charismatic Will Smith. In fact, the film (one of the candidates for the 2022 Golden Globes) is considered one of the best in the acting career of the famous Hollywood star.

Although it is undeniable that his recognition is closely associated with the Prince of rap (whose reboot is about to come to streaming), specialized critics have praised Smith’s interpretation. Therefore, if you did not see the film in theaters, here we tell you where you can see it online.

King Richard streaming

So far in the pandemic, Warner Bros. has been nurturing HBO Max’s video library of content with its most recent releases the same day they hit theaters. However, this mechanic was only effective in the United States.

In the case of Latin America, users had to wait for an official announcement. In that sense, and to the joy of the fans, Rey Richard is now available on the aforementioned streaming platform.

What is Rey Richard about?

King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, a hard-working father who helps raise two of the greatest female athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of his future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, onto the world stage as legendary icons.

In this way, the feature film has been described as a deeply moving tale, in which the power of the family reigns over everything, while perseverance and unshakable belief are used as a means to achieve the impossible and have a real impact. .