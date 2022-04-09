Wil Smith, the most recent winner of the Oscar for best leading actor for the film “King Richard”, accepted the Academy’s decision as a result of the unfortunate blow dealt by him against Chris Rock. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” he said. In this way, any doubt about the possible withdrawal of the Oscar award from him, which he won just minutes after that unfortunate incident, is settled. But the question remains as to whether it will help Smith’s image to recover after what happened.

Let’s remember that Smith had already resigned as a member of the Academy several days ago, and already then he stressed that he would accept any additional disciplinary measures taken against him. The Academy, in the same sanction statement, dedicated a few lines to Chris Rock. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our broadcast,” said the statement signed Friday by David Rubin, the entity’s president, and Dawn Hudson, executive director.

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo: Capture

Here is the chronology of an unfortunate event

Will Smith arrived as a favorite at the ceremony

Will Smith, who played Richard Williams, father of two of the most famous tennis players in the world (Venus and Serena) in the film “King Richard”, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, took his first golden statuette in the category of best actor major. In this way, the artist closed the expectations of fans and critics, since his triumph at the Golden Globe, SAG Awards and the Critics Choice predicted his victory as favorite over Benedict Cumberbatch.

Chris Rock’s prank on Jada Smith Pinkett

The incident began when Rock appeared on stage at the Academy Awards to present one of the awards. The comedian began by making some jokes about Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and how the latter was “praying that Will Smith will win (the Oscar for best actor), because you can’t take the award if your wife is going to lose.”

Everything seemed to be going well until he turned his attention to the Smith couple and made a very rude comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and how he “I expected to see her in GI Jane 2″. This movie became very famous because Demi Moore completely shaved her head in order to play the lead. Rock’s unfortunate comment was in clear reference to Jada’s baldness. The drawback was that she suffers from hair loss due to the alopecia that she suffers from, a disease that she has openly spoken about in different interviews.

Smith’s reaction

As the audience booed Chris Rock for his lack of tact, Will Smith got up from his seat and went on stage to slap the presenter, leaving the ceremony attendees completely stunned. Despite this, some members of the public thought it was a joke, until the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap” began to shout from his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” visibly angry and out of sorts. Many of those present seemed stunned by the altercation, not knowing how to react.

Will Smith started screaming from his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” Photo: EFE.

Will Smith Receives Oscar for Best Actor

In his winning speech, Will Smith defended the value of family and its importance in his life: “Richard Williams was a staunch defender of his family. At this point in my life, I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be. I have been called to protect my people, to be a river for my people. To be in this show you have to put up with insults.” In addition, he apologized to the Academy after the moment he starred in slapping Chris Rock: “I want to be an ambassador of love. I want to apologize to the Academy, to the rest of the nominees. It is a precious moment; my tears are not for winning the Oscar, but for shedding light on the entire cast of “The Williams Way.” Art imitates life, and I have resembled the father. Love makes you do incredible things.”

Actor apologizes to Chris Rock

Smith, after the events, published an extensive document through social networks: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” she said.

In addition, he added in his post: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will Smith announces his departure from the Academy

The actor, in another statement, announced his resignation from the Film Academy on Friday, April 1. In said text you could read: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken. I want to refocus on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Therefore, I hereby resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Chris Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett’s baldness during the 2022 Oscars. Photo: composition/TNT capture

Banned for 10 years

Through a statement, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reported that Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. Academy, on March 27.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards”, expressed the president of the AMPAS, David Rubin, and the executive director, Dawn Hudson.

The decision was motivated by what they consider “unacceptable and harmful behavior”. “We also hope that this begins a period of healing and restoration for all those involved and those who have been impacted by it,” they pointed out.