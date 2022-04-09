In all the history of Oscar awards, there were many controversial cases related to sexual abuse, which deserved to receive more severe sanctions than those offered against Will Smith. However, many of them have had to wait decades for them to be banned from the film event. That was the case for Oscar-winning director Roman Polanskyproducer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

These examples have aroused the discomfort of several Internet users, who have accused the Hollywood Academy of being racist and indicate that the speed of the punishment was due to racial motives.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: chronology of the scandal with Chris Rock and the Academy at the Oscars 2022

Will Smith hit Chris Rock for making fun of Jada Pinkett at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: AFP

The tweet that accused the Academy of being racist

Although there are many tweets that accuse the Academy of Hollywood to take measures based on skin color, there was one that started all the controversy.

User @FredTJoseph wrote: “Will Smith’s 10 year ban feels very ‘ learn a lesson from this black person ‘”.

Twitter user accuses the Hollywood Academy of being racist. Photo: Twitter

On the other hand, more users of the social network supported the idea and also showed their discomfort against the Academy.

Twitter user accuses the Hollywood Academy of racism. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user accuses the Hollywood Academy of racism. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user accuses the Hollywood Academy of racism. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user accuses the Hollywood Academy of racism. Photo: Twitter

In addition, let us remember that several inappropriate behaviors of actors during an award ceremony have not been sanctioned, such as the kiss that Adrien Brody gave presenter Halle Berry in 2003 without her consent, or when Jim Carreycritic of Will Smith, made live innuendos about Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.

Racist past of the Academy

Previously, the film entity has been accused on several occasions of racism against black actors. This caused the creation of a protest movement such as the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, which led many celebrities to boycott the event.