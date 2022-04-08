“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Will Smith said of the decision.

Members of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood decided this Friday (8.Apr.2022) to punish Will Smith after the artist slapped Chris Rock in the face during this year’s Oscar awards. With the decision, the actor is banned from participating in any event of the organization until 2032, including the Oscars.

“I accept and respect the decision of the Academy,” said Will Smith in a statement sent to the international press. He didn’t miss the statuette he won this year in the Best Actor category for “King Richards: Raising Champions”.

Last week, the actor had resigned from the Academy for the episode of slapping Chris Rock. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris [Rock]his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home,” said Will Smith at the time.

At the Oscars, Chris Rock compared Will Smith’s wife Jada to Demi Moore’s character in “GI Jane“(“To the Edge of Honor” in Brazil, 1997), a bald woman. Jada, however, decided to shave her head because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that prevents regular hair growth.

Shortly after the comment, Smith got up from his chair at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA), and slapped him in the face, which showed confusion over what had happened. After returning to his seat, he shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

Read the full letter released by Academy President David Rubin about the 10-year sentence:

“The 94th Academy Awards was supposed to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who have done an amazing job in the past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith display on stage.

“During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. Therefore, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented event.

“Today, the Board of Directors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board decided, for a period of 10 years from 8 April 2022, that Mr. Smith may not participate in any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Oscars.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure in extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our broadcast.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step towards a greater goal of protecting the safety of our artists and guests and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can start a time of healing and restoration for everyone involved and impacted.”

Read too: