Through a statement, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reported that Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years, after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. last March 27.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards ”, expressed AMPAS President David Rubin and Executive Director Dawn Hudson.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: what was Jada Pinkett Smith’s response to the incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars?

The group of 54 people, which includes personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, Laura Dern and Whoopi Goldberg, held a special meeting this Friday, April 8, to determine what action to take against Will Smith.

Until a week ago, when the actor was still a member, he announced that he was resigning from the Academy, so it remained to be seen whether or not he was going to retain the award given to him as best actor for the movie “King Richard”.

“In this business you have to be able to be unappreciated and you have to smile, pretend everything is fine,” Will Smith said. Photo: Composite LR/TNT capture

In a letter to the public and to the Academy, Smith apologized for his actions against Chris Rock, reportedly prompting AMPAS President David Rubin to move up a board meeting scheduled for April 18.

In his letter to members, Rubin said the rules provided for a 15-day notice to consider suspending a membership, but after Smith’s resignation that no longer applied.

Mike and Marcus return after 16 years on “Bad Boys For Life.” Photo: Capture

This is not the only consequence that Smith has been facing, days ago it was revealed that several high-profile projects associated with him would be delayed as the producers take stock of the facts. Netflix would have paused his participation in the action thriller Fast and loose and Sony would be evaluating stopping the development of Bad Boys 4.