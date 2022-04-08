Home page World

Split

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith (right) slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

Will Smith will be banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock was slapped in the face.

Los Angeles – After the slap in the face about Will Smith (53) at the 94th Academy Awards, the “King Richard” actor is no longer allowed to attend Oscars and other Academy events. This exclusion is to apply for ten years. The association announced this on Friday (April 8th, 2022) in Los Angeles.

The Academy board met on Friday morning (local time) to discuss the consequences of Smith’s violent behavior. Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on March 27* missed after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett. It was about her shaved head, the actress suffers from pathological hair loss. Shortly thereafter, Smith won Best Actor for his role in the tennis drama King Richard.

Will Smith: Hollywood star barred from Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

As a result, Smith resigned from the Oscars academy last week, calling his behavior “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” The star of films such as “Independence Day”, “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys” thus forestalled a possible expulsion from the academy or a suspension of his membership.

The Academy’s board of directors then met on Friday to decide on a penalty against Smith. After the slap, there were also calls to withdraw Smith’s Oscar. Such a harsh punishment had been considered almost impossible. (dpa/afp) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.