Nearly two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards for a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it will ban Smith from attending Academy events, including the Academy Awards, for 10 days. years.

“The board has decided not to allow Mr. Smith to attend any of the Academy’s events or programs in person or virtually, including the Academy Awards ceremonies,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in an open letter to members following a meeting of the 54-member organization’s board of directors. for a period of 10 years, starting from April 8, 2022.

“The action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our artists and guests and restoring confidence in the Academy. We also hope this is the beginning of recovery and compensation for all those associated with and affected by the incident,” the letter said.

The decision came a week after Will resigned from the Academy – and he won the Best Actor Oscar less than an hour after he slapped Rock. “I will fully accept any and all consequences of my conduct,” Smith said in a statement announcing his resignation, describing what he did as “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”