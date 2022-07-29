Will Smith publicly reappeared after the long months of silence that he kept for the events that happened after slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscarswhere he won the award for best actor for King Richard by the hollywood film academy.

Almost half a year passed, but Will Smith came out to give a new statement about the incident that happened at the Oscarswhere he put a tremendous blow to Chris Rock between an ear and a hundred eyebrows, after the comedian made a bad joke about his wife’s follicular disease, Jada Pinkett.

Through their social networks, Will Smith shared the following message:

“I was offline and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I contacted Chris and the message he got back is that he is not ready to talk, but when he is, he will communicate. I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Will Smith stained his first Oscar

He also apologized to both his family and Chris Rock’s for what it may have caused for everyone. However, it is clear that the one who is receiving the most negative responses is him, who was banned by the Hollywood academy, as well as received the back of most of the American film industry.

Will Smith’s Oscar

The Will Smith slaps Chris Rock It took everyone by surprise, who did not know if it was part of the comedic numbers of the event or if they had actually witnessed a live attack on one of the stages with the largest global audience of the entire year.

We recommend: Evangelion: They plan a live action in Hollywood with Timothee Chalamet as Shinji Ikari

After the matter was cleared up, Will Smith received his award that was tainted by what happened moments before, while the ceremony continued to happen normally until its end. After this, it was when little by little the consequences for the actor were seen, that he received vetoes and negative responses from practically the entire industry.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.