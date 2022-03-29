After having accepted the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith issued an apology for what happened ChrisRock, however, this apology was actually directed towards the attendees of the event. Now, the actor shared another apology, this time directed towards the general public, and here you can see what he says.

Through your account Instagram, Smith shared the following message:

“Violence in any of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Oscars was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes against me are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally. I’d like to apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions are not an indicator of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I also want to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the event, all the attendees and all the spectators around the world. I want to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior was tarnished when it could otherwise have been an incredible journey for us. I keep working on myself.”

At the time of writing, Chris Rock has not commented on the matter, but for now, he mentioned that he has no intention of denouncing Smith for what happened.

Via: Instagram