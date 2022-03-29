“Violence in all its forms is devastating,” Smith said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. “My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and unforgivable. Throwing jokes on my account is part of the job for Chris, but jokes about Jada’s medical condition It was too much for me to handle, so I reacted emotionally.”

He added, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I made a mistake. I feel embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I wanted to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love.”

“I would also like to apologize to the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the show’s producers, everyone in attendance and everyone watching around the world,” Smith concluded.

Smith’s apology to Chris after his slap followed the latter’s release of a joke in which the comedian mocked the shaved head of Jeda Pinkett Smith, the Hollywood actor’s wife who suffers from alopecia areata.

And the American Academy of Film Arts and Sciences opened an official investigation into the incident, which took place live on the air, and the audience who was present in the hall was astonished, and the viewers who watched the concert from their homes.