Will Smith starred in a violent episode that overshadowed the awards ceremony at the 2022 Oscars. The actor, who was nominated for his leading role in the movie “King Richard”, attacked the presenter Chris Rock for a mockery he directed at his wife, the actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The famous artist was very confused after an intense moment and, during a commercial break that ended the dispute, he was consoled by various actors, among whom he found Denzel Washington.

Denzel Washington’s advice

In the images spread on various social networks, it can be seen how the award-winning artist tried to calm Will Smith, just a few centimeters from the stage. You can see how he put his hand on her shoulder to show her his support.

Will Smith with the actors.

Minutes later, the winner of the Oscars for best actor revealed what advice Denzel Washington gave him at that time. During his acceptance speech, he said:

“A few minutes ago, he told me: ‘At your highest, you have to be careful, because that’s when the devil comes.’

What was Chris Rock’s prank on Jada Pinkett?

Chris Rock decided to make fun of the appearance of the actress and wife of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett. The presenter also wore her shaved head because she suffers from a condition called alopecia. “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2′, I can’t wait to see it”was the phrase he used.

The Oscar-winning actor noticed the discomfort of the actress and mother of her two children and did not hesitate to approach the stage to approach the comedian. At that moment, he gave her the hard slap in the face that became the moment that shook up the ceremony.