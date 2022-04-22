Will Smith and Jada Pinkett one step away from divorce after the recent events that have seen them protagonists. In the last few hours, some rumors reveal a division of assets of about 350 million dollars

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett now they seem to no longer find a meeting point, so much so that they are ready for divorce. After the actor’s slap against Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, the famous couple seems to be on the verge of saying goodbye for good.

Will’s gesture seems to have ruined and forever tilted what was a love story already in crisis. A bad setback that seems to be leading both to the decision to to divorce.

The bad joke about his wife’s alopecia by the well-known comedian sparked the anger of Will Smith who from that moment has to deal with important decisions.

Despite this, however, both seem to have made the decision to separate and the rumors already talking about a division of assets of 350 million dollars. To reveal these important and succulent gossip is the source Heat Magazine which, would have told the alleged breakup that began after 25 years of marriage.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett ready for divorce: the rumors about the estate

The source to Heat Magazine reported on the alleged divorce the famous couple are facing after their last hard times. “From the Oscar scandal, the tension between the two spouses is palpable, they have had problems for years, but now they barely got to talk to each other” you can read it inside the magazine.

“It would be one of the worst divorces in show business history, which would go on even longer than that between Angelina and Brad Pitt” explain inside. A heritage that hovers over 350 million dollars who, under California law, should be split in half with his wife.

In the past, Jada Pinkett had claimed to have cheated on her husband, thus becoming the protagonist of gossip and gossip. The love story between her and Will Smith after 25 years seems to have now come to an end and has no room for recovery.