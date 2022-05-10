Several weeks have passed since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the night of the 2022 Oscars. Still noted as a controversial incident between Hollywood and netizens, more than one wonders what happened to the actor.

As is known, the star of “King Richard” took the stage to hit the comedian after a phrase he said against Jada Pinkett Smith in reference to his hair loss, caused by alopecia.

Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: EFE

The consequences faced by Will Smith: stopped films and their reappearance

Last April, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years, after slapping Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. , on March 27. The announcement was accepted by the actor, who days before resigned from his membership as a member of the Academy, perhaps anticipating what was going to happen.

After this, the interpreter disappeared from public opinion, until recently. He was seen in early May at the airport in Mumbai (India), the first appearance of him after the incident. According to People magazine, Smith arrived in that country with “spiritual ends, to practice yoga and meditation”. His presence was recorded in a YouTube video of the spiritual leader Sadhguru.

As for his career, it has been confirmed that there are several productions that have been paralyzed. The first tape to announce a momentary stoppage was Netflix’s “Fast and loose”, a plot in which the actor was going to star. Then streaming did the same with “Bright 2″. For its part, Sony did the same with “Bad boys 4″. On “Towards Freedom”, from Apple TV +, it has been delayed to 2023. The premiere was for this year.

Mike and Marcus returned after 16 years to “Bad boys for life”. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Of all the tapes, “Bad boys 4” is perhaps the most affected. According to Esquire, Smith received the first 40 pages of the film’s script, but production was stalled.