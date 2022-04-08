Now that the Academy has finally sanctioned Will Smith for assaulting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards, the actor has decided to break the silence on the 10-year veto. “I accept and respect the decision,” was his forceful response.

It seems that the worst is over and it is unknown how much effort it will take to get his career back on track. Until the punishment is removed, the actor will have to deal with the consequences of the failure, as well as those of having resigned from the organization prematurely.

What does Will Smith’s veto mean?

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

The actor’s sanction means that he will not be able to attend any AMPAS events, including the Oscars, for a period of 10 years. He will also not be able to vote in the election of winners of the awards for future editions or receive the nominated feature films for their respective evaluation.

Despite this, he can keep his statuette for best actor, obtained for his role in the movie “King Richard”. Also, he may still be nominated in future nominations.

Chris Rock prank

During the last edition of the Oscars, presenter Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. For this, she made specific reference to her shaved head without knowing that she actually suffered from alopecia.

Will Smith’s resignation

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I have a broken heart”, were his previous statements for Variety.