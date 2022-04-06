A night that Hollywood refuses to forget. At the last edition of the Oscars, Will Smith physically assaulted Chris Rock after he joked about hair loss. Jada Pinkett. More than a week later, the consequences continue to be talked about.

As you remember, the actor resigned The academy and to the privileges that this entailed when the organization had already initiated a “disciplinary procedure” to analyze different sanctions to apply an exemplary punishment. It was believed that it would no longer have effect after the resignation, but this is not the case.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″, pre-sale of tickets in Peru: from what time can you buy ONLINE and more

“Following Mr. Smith’s resignation from his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies,” Academy President David Rubin said. Variety magazine.

In this way, he explained that it is no longer necessary to comply with the 15-day period for the actor to contribute his vision of the facts. “It is in the best interest of everyone involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic animals 3″: here everything about the preview in Peru of “The secrets of Dumbledore”

Will Smith entered a rehabilitation clinic after a scandal with Chris Rock and the Academy. Photo: AFP

Currently, the actor is no longer a welcome personality to participate in the screenings and events of the ceremony, key to promoting the films that are in competition. In addition, he will not be able to vote for the Oscar nominees unless the organization deems it correct.

As for the chances of him losing the Oscar, they’re not that high considering the Academy has only terminated once for a completely different reason. A separate case, Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski were expelled for allegations of sexual abuse, but they also kept their statuettes.