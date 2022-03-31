A disciplinary case has been filed by the Hollywood Academy against actor Will Smith over the slap he gave Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony.

Smith may respond in writing and risks being expelled from the Academy, suspended or otherwise internally punished.

A statement published on Wednesday (30) by the Academy informs that the production asked the actor to leave the place of the event after the slap, but he refused.

“The Board of Directors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the Academy’s integrity.”

Bruce Willis will retire after diagnosis of aphasia, family says

“Things happened in a way that we could not have predicted. We would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and declined, but we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy says.

The next board meeting will be on April 18 and the Academy may suspend, expel or other sanctions permitted by the Statutes and Standards of Conduct, according to the statement.

The text also says that the actor’s attitude was “deeply shocking and traumatic to see in person and on television”.

The Academy apologized to Chris Rock: “Mr. Rock, we apologize for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience at that time. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what happened during what should have been a celebratory event.”

