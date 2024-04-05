The presidential elections in Slovakia could be decided this Saturday with a difference of several hundred votes. The battle between the populist-nationalist Peter Pellegrini (48) and the pro-Western ex-diplomat Ivan Korcok (60) is so exciting. The latest polls show no clear winner – all polls are within the statistical margin of error.

Although the presidency in Slovakia is largely a ceremonial position, these elections are a test of strength between Slovaks who want the polarized country to follow Hungary in pursuing a nationalist policy and embracing Russia, and the Slovaks who feel comfortable with the European Union and the West.

While Poland turned towards Brussels last autumn after eight years of authoritarian policy thanks to the victory of Donald Tusk's coalition, Slovaks voted in the same period during the parliamentary elections for a return of the nationalist pro-Russian Robert Fico, who is now running for the fourth time. is the prime minister of the country. An unprecedented political resurrection, as he resigned in 2018 after massive street protests and many allegations of corruption after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée. Kuciak investigated corruption within Fico's government.

Fico's fourth cabinet has dramatically changed Slovakia in just a few months: the corruption prosecutor's office has been abolished, public television is affected by political appointments, Fico openly flirts with Russia and is outspoken against military aid to Ukraine.

Threats

Current President Zuzana Caputova, who is not running for re-election due to, among other things, the many threats she received, recently told FTthat Fico is pushing “the limits of democracy”. Others speak openly in Slovakia of an “oligarchic mafia state” since oligarchs have a lot of influence within Fico's politics. Dozens of people involved in Fico's previous governments have now been convicted of corruption.

Ivan Korcok early this week in Bratislava during the presidential election campaign. Photo Jakub Gavlak/EPA

If Pellegrini, who is part of Fico's cabinet, wins, the premiership (Fico) and the presidency (Pellegrini) will be in the hands of the same coalition. If Korcok wins, there is still some countervailing power. The president can temporarily veto laws, appoint people to important positions and grant amnesty. The latter is especially important to Fico, as many of his party members and loyalists are in prison due to corruption under his previous governments. With Korcok as president, they will probably remain in prison.

The first round, in which eleven male candidates participated, Korcok surprisingly won with 42 percent of the votes against 37 percent for Pellegrini. Korcok, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and ex-diplomat of the opposition party SaS (Freedom and Solidarity), will have a difficult time in the second round, as Pellegrini is likely to be supported by the voters of the pro-Russian nationalist Stefan Harabin, who was elected during the first round received almost 12 percent of the votes with an anti-LGBTI and anti-migration campaign.

No friends

The relatively young and charismatic Pellegrini is a well-known face in Slovak politics. After Fico's resignation as prime minister in 2018, party colleague Pellegrini took over, but he later decided to split and founded HLAS (Stem). After the parliamentary elections, the key for a new Fico cabinet lay in the hands of his party. Pellegrini changed tack, became chairman of parliament and knew that Fico would support him as a presidential candidate.

But that doesn't mean Fico and Pellegrini are friends. On the contrary, says the Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka in an attic office in Bratislava. “Pellegrini is Fico with a human face. They don't like each other, but they can go through the same door.”

12 percent voted for the man with an anti-LGBTI and anti-migration campaign

Political analyst Grigorij Meseznikov, from the Institute of Public Affairs think tank in Bratislava, describes Pellegrini's political style as “opportunistic”. The research platform recently published VSquare a story that Pellegrini asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for help during an earlier election campaign to arrange a meeting with Russian ministers for electoral gain. It didn't help him in the end. On the other hand, Korcok is known for being “dry and serious,” says Meseznikov.

The battle between the two presidential candidates has been fierce in recent weeks. Pellegrini and his fellow party members are has been discredited for owning expensive villas and flying on a private government plane, while Korcok is portrayed as a pawn of the West those Slovak soldiers wants to go to war with neighboring country Ukraine. A power that the president does not have. “At least half of Slovaks believe in conspiracy theories to some extent,” says Vasecka, arguing against opinion polls.

The voters of Harabin, who received almost 12 percent of the votes, now have to make a choice between Pellegrini and Korcok. Pellegrini is too moderate for them and Korcok too western. Harabin has not yet given any voting advice. “My voters know what to do,” was his cryptic message.

