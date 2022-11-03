Game Rating And Administration Committee of Korea evaluated Siphon Filter 3 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, suggesting that the PlayStation title will soon join the catalog PlayStation Plus Classics.

Developed by Bend Studio, Siphon Filter 3 was first launched for PlayStation November 6, 2001 in North America and November 30, 2001 in Europe.

Siphon Filter and Siphon Filter 2 are already available as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics catalog, and both Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow were previously classified in Korea.

A game called Ghost Trick has also been rated in Korea.

The publisher is referred to as Gamepia, which also handles the distribution of other Capcom titles in Korea. The remake of Resident Evil 4published by Gamepia, is included in today’s charts.

The Ghost Trick evaluation code is “GC-CC-NP”, used for the PC versions, while “GC-CC-NV” is used for the console versions. However, the GG-CC-NP ratings occur separately from the GG-CC-NV ratings, even if a game is cross-platform.

The evaluation could suggest some sort of re-release of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is planned. The adventure game originally launched for DS on June 19, 2010 in Japan, followed by January 11, 2011 in North America and January 14, 2011 in Europe.