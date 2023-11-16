The decisive match for access to the semi-finals will be played at the PalaAlpitour at 9pm. Here’s where you can follow it

Tonight, what an evening! After the convincing victories against Tsitsipas and Djokovic, Jannik Sinner has the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in his sights. But there is one last obstacle on the blue’s path: Holger Rune. And the decisive challenge is scheduled for today 16 November at the PalaAlpitour in Turin.

PREVIOUS — Rune and Jannik Sinner have only faced each other twice in their career and the score is 2-0 in favor of the Dane: Sofia Open 2022 – semi-final (Rune wins 2-1) Monte Carlo 2023 – semi-final (Rune wins due to Sinner withdrawing). Rune, number 8 in the world, was beaten on his debut by Djokovic but won against Tsitsipas by retirement after 3 games, due to the Greek’s injury.

WHERE TO SEE HER ON TV — The match between Sinner and Rune will be played at 9pm. It will be broadcast live on Rai 2 and on Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (203). Streaming on Now and on the Sky Go and RaiPlay platforms.

