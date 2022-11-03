In these days some information related to Konami. Specifically, it is information on Konami’s latest financial results, corresponding to the first six months of the current fiscal year and apparently they are not very positive.

Despite the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Konami’s earnings were down 34.4%. This appears to be due to a reduction in the benefits of mobile games, especially those of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Its results are expected to improve in the future thanks to the resurrection of Silent Hill which, as we have seen, will get not only a remake of Silent Hill 2 led by Bloober Team, but also other projects from different development studios.

Konami in Japan just reported earnings. Their profit in gaming (they have other businesses) crashed 34.4% in the first half of the fiscal year-on-year. Recent mobile games flopped, ie the latest Yugioh app. The Silent Hill wave cannot come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/Ptj9wOd7jr – Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) November 2, 2022



We just have to wait for the next financial results and the releases of the various Silent Hill games to see if the company will be able to recover.