Some players believe that Silent Hill 2 Remake will appear unexpectedly during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 next week due to a Japanese event banner appearing in the Steam page of the game, as you can see in the image below.

This detail clashes with the list of games confirmed for the event presented by Konami at the beginning of the month, where the remake of the second Silent Hill is missing. However, at the same time it would paradoxically strengthen this theory, given that as pointed out on Reddit the banner in question appears exclusively on the pages of the Konami games that will be at TGS 2023. For example, it is present on that of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 while it is absent in that of Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake.

In short, at this point we cannot exclude a priori some surprises from Konami, but it is still good to keep expectations low so as not to be disappointed: it could simply be a mistake or an oversight on the part of the company or the Steam curators.