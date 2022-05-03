Yu Suzuki spoke at a special event over the weekend to celebrate Shenmue in Yokosuka, the city where the first chapter takes place. The creator of Out-Run talked about the anime of Shenmue, Shenmue 3and plans for the future of the series, which are apparently still uncertain.

As for Shenmue 3, Suzuki revealed that the game was made for fans and was pleased with its reception, but admitted that the newcomers “felt like they were left behind”. As such, Shenmue wasn’t the ideal starting point for people who hadn’t played the first two chapters.

Despite this, he is still eager to make Shenmue 4 and wants to “make it possible for new players to play the next chapter”. Unfortunately, according to Suzuki, there are currently no plans for the fourth installment of the series. Nothing is set in stone then.

Rumors have surfaced recently about Shenmue 4 after it was suggested that 110 Industries had something to do with the yet-to-be-announced sequel. Unfortunately given Suzuki’s comments, that probably won’t be the case.

Source: VGC