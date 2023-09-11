On the countdown! Doris Fundichely She is close to giving birth and on her personal Instagram she was encouraged to show the large size of her belly. The 23-year-old, along with the father of her baby, organized the baby shower and welcomed her first child into the world, who would be born at the beginning of October, as planned. On her social network she also shared the details of the important event; However, her pronounced belly caused surprise among netizens, who speculated that she could have more than one child.

The daughter of Orlando Fundichely and Karina Rivera parodied Tula to confirm her pregnancy. Photo: Instagram

“I already know that my belly is big, but I assure you that here there is only one baby (…) On TikTok They told me it looks like I’m having a quintuplet.s,” said the influencer, who counts the days to hold her beloved princess in her arms.

