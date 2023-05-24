Home page World

Presenter Caren Miosga could follow Anne Will in the first. © Ulrich Perrey/dpa

At the end of the year, Anne Will will stop giving her political talk on the first. Now a name for the successor comes into play.

Hamburg – “Daily Topics” moderator Caren Miosga (54) is under discussion as the successor to political talker Anne Will. The leading Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) announced on Tuesday evening at the request of the German Press Agency: “ARD is currently developing a coordinated talk concept together. The Norddeutsche Rundfunk is in talks with Caren Miosga about succeeding Anne Will for a political talk show on Sunday evening on the first.” The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

NDR did not give any further details. “The broadcaster will not comment on ongoing negotiations. As soon as there are binding agreements, the NDR will inform you about it,” it said.

The political talk on Sunday evenings in the first is one of the most prominent broadcast slots on public television. Anne Will (57) will lead through the program of the same name until the end of the year. In January it became known that she wanted to stop after that. The contract expires, and the presenter then wants to turn to other projects. She will then have moderated the show for around 16 years for the first.

Should Miosga become the new political talker, she would inherit Will again. Miosga replaced Anne Will in 2007 on the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Miosga is now the longest-serving “Daily Issues” presenter.

“Anne Will” is one of the big talk shows on German TV, the 57-year-old presenter competes in terms of content with shows by the talkers Markus Lanz (ZDF), Sandra Maischberger (ARD), Louis Klamroth (“Hart aber fair”, ARD) and Maybrit Illner (ZDF). But their programs run on other days. dpa