Shakira would be only months away from arriving in Peru to offer a majestic concert in the National Stadium from Lima. In recent days, rumors on social networks have suggested that the singer would start a new tour that would include our country. Although the artist was already known worldwide for her hits that captivated entire generations in the past; recently, she garnered excessive approval after the release of her latest singles, which would have been directed at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the artist’s music has been playing more than ever on different music platforms and that her fans request that she take a tour to sing her new hits live for the first time.

When would Shakira’s concert be in Lima, Peru?

Although the event has not been confirmed yet, netizens were happy after they wrote “National Stadium Events” on Google and the search engine returned an already agreed show by Shakira in Lima, soon to be held at the Santa Beatriz venue.

Shakira appears in searches for the National Stadium in Peru and stirs up social networks: Will she come to Lima? Photo: Google Capture See also Treasury opens its hand to autonomies and municipalities with record spending in 2023

According to the above page, Shakira would perform at the National Stadium in Lima on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. m. and would play the most popular songs from his repertoire on what would be his tour “Shakira World Tour”.

Has Shakira confirmed a concert tour?

To date, there has been no official statement informing that Shakira will start a musical tour. The last thing that is known about her personal life is that she has just settled in Miami, USA, a destination to which she recently moved in the company of her two young children Sasha and Milan.

After confirming that she left Barcelona to start a new stage in her life, Shakira published an emotional message addressed to Spain and her fans in that country as a way of gratitude for having seen her grow professionally over the years. “Today we begin a new chapter in search of her happiness (…). Thanks to my Spanish fans who have always covered me with their love and loyalty”, read in his letter.

Shakira published an emotional message on the networks upon her arrival in Miami. Photo: Shakira/Twitter See also Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba confirm pregnancy: “Waiting for you with open arms”

How is the mansion in Miami that Shakira has just moved into?

The property where Sasha and Milan currently reside with Shakira is located in the luxurious neighborhood from North Bay Road Drive in Miami Beachhas a dimension of 750 square meters and is valued at about 15 million dollars.

The white color is the one that predominates in the building’s environments and has several rooms that connect with the exterior, as well as an extensive garden, outdoor pool, gym and a dock.

Shakira’s mansion is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Miami. GTRES

Piqué’s father asked Shakira to vacate his house in Barcelona

Joan Piqué, Gerard Piqué’s father, sent a letter to Shakira asking her to leave the mansion in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which she shared with her two young children. The letter also detailed that she had to vacate the property currently occupied by her parents, william mbarak and Nidia Ripoll.

If she had not abandoned the property on the date stipulated in the document, Shakira would have had to pay a large sum for compensation.