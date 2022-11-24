Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Will Shakira and Piqué follow this example? World reconciliation!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Mauro Icardi and Wanda

Mauro Icardi and Wanda on social networks

Photo:

Image captured from Mauro Icardi’s Instagram

Mauro Icardi and Wanda on social networks

Mauro Icardi confirmed the reconciliation with Wanda Nara with a photo in the Maldives on Instagram.

“Disney stories also have second seasons”that was the message of the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who confirmed the reconciliation with Wanda Nara. He also added that she was not the woman of her life, but “my life turned into a woman.”

See also  Historical win for the Women's Tri against Anguilla with Licha Cervantes as a figure

These photos confirm what had been heard for several days, the controversial couple returned this Thursday. These versions had gained more strength when both posted several photos from Maldives, although they had not been seen together again.

The couple would be on these islands to enjoy an intimate moment, without their children and taking advantage of the holidays for the Qatar World Cup 2022. So far, Wanda has not spoken with a like or with comments.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the businesswoman had made blunt statements about their separation in the Italian press. “Mauro does not like the idea that it takes away the attention from the family. I expressed my desire to return to work, and he didn’t like it“, he assured.

For his part, maxi lopez, Wanda’s ex-partner, expressed that she only wants her children to be well. “That the big ones solve the problems among themselves, and the boys that are left out. Nothing more.”

See also  Sampdoria, first test against Castiglione. Training

SPORTS WRITING

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Piqué #follow #World #reconciliation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US sees lack of ammunition in Russia's army - Putin confidant Medvedev denies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.