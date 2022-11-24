Will Shakira and Piqué follow this example? World reconciliation!

“Disney stories also have second seasons”that was the message of the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who confirmed the reconciliation with Wanda Nara. He also added that she was not the woman of her life, but “my life turned into a woman.”

These photos confirm what had been heard for several days, the controversial couple returned this Thursday. These versions had gained more strength when both posted several photos from Maldives, although they had not been seen together again.

The couple would be on these islands to enjoy an intimate moment, without their children and taking advantage of the holidays for the Qatar World Cup 2022. So far, Wanda has not spoken with a like or with comments.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the businesswoman had made blunt statements about their separation in the Italian press. “Mauro does not like the idea that it takes away the attention from the family. I expressed my desire to return to work, and he didn’t like it“, he assured.

For his part, maxi lopez, Wanda’s ex-partner, expressed that she only wants her children to be well. “That the big ones solve the problems among themselves, and the boys that are left out. Nothing more.”

SPORTS WRITING