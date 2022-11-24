Will Shakira and Piqué follow this example? World reconciliation!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mauro Icardi and Wanda on social networks
Image captured from Mauro Icardi’s Instagram
Mauro Icardi and Wanda on social networks
Mauro Icardi confirmed the reconciliation with Wanda Nara with a photo in the Maldives on Instagram.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 11:53 AM
“Disney stories also have second seasons”that was the message of the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who confirmed the reconciliation with Wanda Nara. He also added that she was not the woman of her life, but “my life turned into a woman.”
These photos confirm what had been heard for several days, the controversial couple returned this Thursday. These versions had gained more strength when both posted several photos from Maldives, although they had not been seen together again.
The couple would be on these islands to enjoy an intimate moment, without their children and taking advantage of the holidays for the Qatar World Cup 2022. So far, Wanda has not spoken with a like or with comments.
It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the businesswoman had made blunt statements about their separation in the Italian press. “Mauro does not like the idea that it takes away the attention from the family. I expressed my desire to return to work, and he didn’t like it“, he assured.
For his part, maxi lopez, Wanda’s ex-partner, expressed that she only wants her children to be well. “That the big ones solve the problems among themselves, and the boys that are left out. Nothing more.”
SPORTS WRITING
November 24, 2022, 11:53 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #Piqué #follow #World #reconciliation
Leave a Reply