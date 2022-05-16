The Argentinian Defender Mark Senesiwho emerged in San Lorenzo de Almagro and currently wears the shirt of Feyenoord of the Netherlands, has been called up for the Finalissima on June 1 by both coaches: Roberto Mancini from Italy and Lionel Scaloni from Argentina.
Next, with the left-handed defender as the shooter awaiting his final decision, we review the Argentines who wore the Italian jersey throughout history. Let’s go there.
Julio Libonatti was the pioneer. The “Matador”, in addition, was the first American soccer player to be transferred to Europe. He played for the Argentine election between 1917 and 1925, but from that year until 1931 he wore the Azzurra. Then came a triple case, much better known: Raimundo Orsi, Luis Monti and Enrique Guaita. The three wore the two jackets, and they were also champions of the 1934 World Cup in Italy!
Enrique Omar Sívori, Humberto Maschio and Antonio Angelillo made up the ‘Ángeles Carasucias’. These men, along with Orestes Omar Corbatta and Osvaldo Cruz, were fundamental pieces of the Argentine team that won the 1957 South American Championship in Peru, but later represented Italy in the 1962 World Cup in Chile.
Already in the most modern era, footballers had to choose between one country or another. Mauro Camoranesi chose Italy, and became champion in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Other contemporary cases? Gabriel Paletta, Daniel Osvaldo, Ezequiel Schelotto and Franco Vázquez, the “Mute”.
