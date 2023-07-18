That would be something huh? Sebastian Vettel going to make his kilometers in a Ferrari F1 car!

It is one of the great names in modern Formula 1 history. Sebastian Vettel. Because you don’t become a four-time world champion if you’re a pastry chef. And let’s face it, Sebastian Vettel is not a cake baker.

Of course he didn’t win much after his extremely dominant period at Red Bull, but that was probably more due to the cars than him. First the Ferrari and then the Aston Martin did not deliver the desired results.

Still, we might see Vettel again in a Ferrari F1 car soon. How about that?

Sebastian Vettel soon in a Ferrari?

Well, simple. Sebastian now has an extensive collection of cars, but one is missing. A Formula 1 car driven by Michael Schumacher. Vettel has set his sights on that. And in a very special way.

Seb wants the F2004 in which Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races, says Racingnews365.nl. That is the most desirable Ferrari F1, according to the sympathetic German. Only more and more people know that, because they can hardly be paid anymore.

The last one to be auctioned went under the hammer for 13.7 million. And that is a lot of money even for Sebastian Vettel, although his net worth is estimated at a not bad 140 million dollars.

Anyway, the wish is father to the thought and the fact that Sebastian Vettel says out loud that he wants to add this Ferrari to his collection will mean that he will soon be back for team red.

His own team may be red, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun!

