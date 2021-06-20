Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life seems to start a new trend for the Rare game with a sensational cross-over with Pirates of the Caribbean, but is it possible to see other bizarre encounters in the future, perhaps with Monkey Island, given the undeniable proximity in terms of subject and atmosphere? We tried asking director Mike Chapman and here’s what he replied.

Consider that the following could represent spoilers, so if you do not want to have any anticipation, even on very vague issues, avoid reading.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life features a cross-over with Pirates of the Caribbean, but will there be more in the future?

Apparently, there appears to be a easter egg that points, or at least suggests, a sort of cross-over with Monkey Island, even if at the moment it is mainly a tribute, but still demonstrates some thoughts in this sense by Rare.

So here’s what the developer said, as reported in the new preview on what the Jack Sparrow update is and how it works: “I’m a huge Monkey Island fan,” said Mike Chapman. “[un crossover] that would be very cool. We are not currently working on anything like this, but what I can tell you is that in a Pirate’s Life, in addition to the spectacular events and objectives of the five Absurd Stories, there will be secrets to find and side missions that will reward the player in different ways. When you play these side missions I recommend that you explore everything thoroughly, because if you are a fan of Monkey Island there might be something that will please you. “

On the other hand, with also Tim Schafer and Double Fine in the same stable as Rare within Microsoft, it may not be that impossible, although the rights still need to be negotiated with LucasFilm Games, which recently returned to the scene. In any case, the question is certainly curious and will push us to fully explore the new expansion, presented at E3 2021 with a trailer.