In one thing you have to agree with Kevin Kühnert: more and more Germans have no understanding of this debate. However, the SPD General Secretary's bonsai basta is unlikely to lead to the Chancellor's decision on the Taurus being “respected”; after all, his “I am the Chancellor” had already fizzled out without any effect.

Scholz is unable to regain control of the debate because his explanations for the non-delivery are not convincing. At first he didn't explain anything. He then said that the cruise missiles could only be operated by German soldiers. When this claim turned out to be untenable, Scholz added that he was interested in controlling the operation, which was only possible if his own people were involved.

Is London less afraid of Moscow than Berlin?

But why is the Chancellor against the ring exchange that London has brought into play? Because he not only distrusts the Ukrainians, but also the British? Then the idea from the Foreign Office to simply leave the Taurus in trust to London will probably be doomed to failure – in the hope that a nuclear power is less afraid of Putin's potential reaction than the Chancellor and the SPD. Leading Greens have long made no secret of the fact that they would deliver the Taurus directly to the Ukrainians. And in the FDP, too, they are increasingly abandoning the Chancellor's cause.

But Scholz remains so stubborn about the bull that one has to ask whether he wants to keep the cruise missiles not only as evidence of his love of peace, but also out of a caution that has not yet been spelled out in the event that threatens to become more likely: if Putin wins the war Ukraine, Germany, together with its allies, would have to deter the Kremlin from continuing the campaign. However, as the report by the military commissioner shows, the Bundeswehr is still in a pitiful condition. However, the Taurus could hurt Putin, as both supporters and opponents of delivery to Ukraine believe.