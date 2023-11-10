Home page politics

Split

On a promotional tour for migration agreements: Olaf Scholz next to Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The Chancellor doesn’t like the word boss, but it is true that the boss in the government takes the reins.

For a long time, the topic of migration seemed to have little importance for Olaf Scholz. There were plenty of other things going on too, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the country in general. But that has fundamentally changed; This was also evident in the night from Monday to Tuesday with the Prime Ministers. Whether the Chancellor will be able to get the situation under control is completely unclear.

Poor poll numbers for the traffic light, harsh reports on the situation from the municipalities, as well as clear criticism from the SPD-led state governments – it took a while, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has now made the issue of migration and refugees his own. The Chancellor doesn’t like the word boss, but it is true that the boss in the government takes the reins. Stephan Weil and Nancy Faeser also felt this in the night meeting with the Prime Ministers. It is still far from certain whether everything that has now been decided and announced will actually happen. Some things sound good, but may be difficult to achieve; Other things may still be met with political protest from the parliamentary groups or opposition from the courts.

Scholz made delicate promises to the Prime Minister that night. This applies, among other things, to the changes to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. So far, asylum seekers have received money from this pot for a maximum of 18 months; then they slide to a 20 percent higher level. This analogue benefit corresponds to the classic citizen’s allowance and is paid regardless of whether the procedure has already been completed. In the future, the 18 months will be doubled to 36. It was a demand from the Union to reduce the incentive for refugees; Scholz explains that this will relieve the burden on the federal states’ budgets because they have to raise the money for analogue service. In the end, there is one thing above all: that asylum seekers receive less money. Especially since the number 18 goes back to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, which was based on the average duration of proceedings. It can happen that the courts quickly block this path again.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Berlin.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Berlin.Table on November 8th, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

There will be debates at the SPD party conference

This could lead to heated debates among the Greens. The majority of the Social Democrats have already come closer to reality, even under pressure from their local politicians. The evidence was the impulse paper from three members of the Parliamentary Left, who surprised a few days ago with the proposal to set up “migration centers” in safe third countries in order to issue long-term visas there, including “subsequent opportunities for regular and safe entry into the EU”. Months ago, such a proposal from the more left-wing party spectrum would have been hardly imaginable. And yet there will of course be debates at the party conference at the beginning of December – about the prepaid card, repatriation agreements or cooperation with authoritarian regimes.

Especially since crucial questions remain unresolved. 80 percent of migrants currently come from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Eritrea or Somalia – countries to which deportation is not possible. And if a country like Rwanda were actually found to carry out asylum procedures under the supervision of the UNHCR: Would German authorities also accept the decisions without reservation? Hard to imagine in a country that sometimes finds it difficult to accept judgments from the European Court of Justice? But what if there is a complaint that too many visas are being issued? But above all: the higher the fences are raised, the more in demand smugglers become. Whose business they actually wanted to dry up.

Scholz ignores his comrades

Many unanswered questions. Which is why prominent SPD politicians such as Stephan Weil and Nancy Faeser also raised concerns during the night session in the Chancellery. Even if experts like migration expert Gerald Knaus promote the idea of ​​carrying out asylum procedures in third countries. Weil and Faeser have previously only considered such procedures to be possible and justifiable in transit states such as Turkey. Scholz still went over it with the states that night and promised to examine the idea. The Chancellor could allow the review to come to nothing, but the Union countries would quickly accuse him of doing so as a breach of the agreements. If he wants to avoid this accusation because of its effect on overburdened municipalities, he must have Faeser’s Interior Ministry seriously examine the proposal for feasibility.

And this is where things get complicated for Scholz. On his most recent trip to Africa, he had to learn how difficult agreements with countries like Nigeria or Ghana have become, especially when you demand something from them without being able to offer them anything attractive at the same time. So far, this has particularly applied to attempts to conclude repatriation agreements with states such as Tunisia and Morocco. Apart from money, there wasn’t much that Berlin or Brussels could offer them. The result: To date, not much has really come of it.

And the conclusion is that this will become even more difficult if states like Ghana or Rwanda are to be persuaded to allow asylum procedures for the EU or Germany in their countries. Carried out by the UNHCR, organized in foreign facilities, in front of which there may be long queues or even entire tent camps. One reason why the Chancellor also considered this venture to be unpromising.

But he has now decided to rely on so-called migration partnerships. Essentially, they aim to ensure that, on the one hand, states take back rejected asylum seekers and, at the same time, Germany or the EU offer people from these countries a legal route to Europe through the immigration of skilled workers. Scholz now firmly identifies with this idea, whether it is about negotiations with Morocco and Tunisia or talks with Nigeria or Ghana. Therefore, everything suggests that the test order from the night should be linked to this idea. An entrance for skilled immigration here, an entrance for asylum procedures there.

Scholz and Merz – a rarely toxic-free relationship

Scholz can imagine a lot at this point, probably also to build a small bridge to the CDU and its chairman Friedrich Merz. To “protect social peace,” as the Chancellery says. At the same time, Scholz is happy that he doesn’t need the Union faction leader for the planned changes in the Bundestag. If it were otherwise, Scholz would run the risk of Merz upsetting the unstable balance between the traffic light factions with harsh demands or verbal attacks.

Scholz and Merz – since the beginning of this legislative period it has been a highly complex and rarely completely poison-free relationship. And that probably won’t change now, as both would like the other to be there a little bit, but definitely not really. The best example of this almost absurd back and forth was the appearance of the CDU leader on Tuesday and Scholz’s reply on Wednesday. Merz managed to bury the German Migration Pact within a few minutes, only to emphasize shortly afterwards that his hand would of course remain outstretched. On Wednesday, Scholz promptly told his deputy government spokeswoman that the Chancellor found this “a great shame”. But it is also clear that no one can be “forced to cooperate constructively”. In any case, his hand remains outstretched.

The result: two outstretched hands that don’t touch each other at all.By Stefan Braun and Horand Knaup