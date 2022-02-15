When you hear about Scalebound, it seems to hear stories of a sort of legendary chimera, an almost mystical object capable of bringing together the interests of Platinum Game led by Hideki Kamiya and Microsoft in a single promising game. In fact, this hypothetical exclusive for Xbox One had been discussed for a long time, but then canceled in a rather abrupt way in 2017 and since then never officially confirmed.

However, the latest statements of the good Kamiya could partially change the cards on the table, although we are still talking exclusively about declarations of intent and not real official Microsoft confirmations. But let’s take a step back, a few weeks ago the news emerged that the aforementioned director was still very interested in revive the project despite the abrupt closure over 5 years ago.

Earlier today, the same developer reconfirmed his previous statements during an interview with colleagues at VGC, in which he claimed to “Don’t be kidding at all”, but rather to be very eager to pick up the whole project and try to give it back life. But when he was asked if he had already talked to Microsoft to resurrect Scalebound like a phoenix, Kamiya did not want to answer clearly.

In the course of the aforementioned interview, however, the dev even came to address the same Phil Spencer (head of the Xbox section of Microsoft) with the aim of resuming the collaboration between the two houses again. -A good Japanese, however- ed, Kamiya has also retraced his steps regarding the cancellation of 2017 and has once again taken all the responsibilities for the end of the project, after the official apologies already emerged some time ago.

In fact, according to the developer, the project was wrecked due to the “Unpreparedness” of the team in making games with the then relatively new version of the Unreal Engine and online components completely new to them. However, now after 5 years, the team is according to the dev, much improved, and probably ready for the challenge.