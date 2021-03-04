Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of corruption and trading in influence. The French prosecutor’s office found that he was trying to bribe to obtain information from an employee of the cassation court about an investigation into the illegal financing of his presidential campaign. As evidence, the prosecution provided recordings of telephone conversations of the former president.

“Sarkozy will have to spend a year out of the term he was sentenced to in prison, two more years have been put on probation,” he explains. Sergey Fedorov, leading researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to him, the ex-president is unlikely to find himself on the bunk: “Most likely, he will be replaced with house arrest for a year in prison. However, this procedure is still extremely humiliating for Sarkozy. It puts an end to his ability to run for another presidential term in the 2022 elections. ”