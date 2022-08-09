Several Mexican youths are already seeded within European soccer, some in first division teams and others in subsidiary teams finishing their training and hoping to soon make the jump to the first division, as is the case of Santiago Muñoz, who has already About a year with Newcastle’s under-21 team and the sensations around the footballer are positive.
Santiago has a promising future, he was even part of the first team preseason, an indication that he is taken seriously by the Premier League club, even the Mexican offender himself affirms that inside Newcastle they have pointed out to him that they have a lot of faith in him and his qualities as a footballer.
“I am happy to have scored two goals in pre-season and to start the season forward. The coaching staff has shown a lot of faith in me, which gives me a lot of confidence.”
– Santiago Munoz
The loan of the player who still belongs to Santos ends in June of the following year and if they really see Muñoz within Newcastle as an interesting bet, they could exercise the purchase potion, a movement that at the same time would mean the imminent leap from the national youth to first team.
