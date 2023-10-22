EIGHT CONSECUTIVE SCORING GAMES! ⚽ 🔥 SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ REACHES 13 GOALS IN THE EREDIVISIE! 🔝#ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/pWn8vIHUie — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) October 21, 2023

In the same way, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona arrived from Mexico to the Netherlands with the Twentethen leaving for Porto of Portugal, while Edson Alvarez defended the cause of Ajax Amsterdamfulfilling correctly to be subsequently signed by the West Ham United English. Here we must add that Santiago Gimenez It was a bet on him Feyenoord Rotterdam, winning the league in his first season with the club after 23 goals and two assists in 45 games. Right now, The Baby He has 13 goals and two assists in eight games, playing in the summer for English clubs and now for Italian teams.

Edson Alvarez on the pressure of being Declan Rice’s replacement: “What if I feel pressure? No, not really. In my first season at Ajax I had to replace Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, but I never felt pressured. I am a different player. I bring what… pic.twitter.com/Z9lVQYWxHP — England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) October 14, 2023

Another of the promises that emerged from the nation of Total soccer is the moroccan Hakim Ziyechnicknamed The Magician, playing in Heerenven, Twente and Ajaxmaking the leap to Chelsea. Similarly, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko was loaned to PSV from the Manchester Cityreturning to the English and being hired by the Arsenal from 2022. Also the Peruvian Renato Tapia was with him Twente and Feyenoord until leaving Celta Vigo.