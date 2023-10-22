Although some dare to say that the Eredivisie of the Netherlands is not top in the world, the reality is that the Dutch league has been in charge of forging great national talents, as well as hiring foreigners from all over the world at affordable prices to then train them, give them projection and make them stars in their competition to finally help them make the jump to an even more competitive league. After all, Dutch football has always been revolutionary.
The Eredivisie has served as a springboard for many Mexicans, since Hirving Lozano won titles with PSV Eindhoven and then he went to Naples from Italy, becoming champion of the Shieldand then return to the Farmers. Other Aztecs who shone in the rojiblanco club were Hector Moreno, Carlos Salcido and Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodríguezthen passing through the Rome from Italy, Fulham of England and Stuttgart of Germany, respectively.
In the same way, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona arrived from Mexico to the Netherlands with the Twentethen leaving for Porto of Portugal, while Edson Alvarez defended the cause of Ajax Amsterdamfulfilling correctly to be subsequently signed by the West Ham United English. Here we must add that Santiago Gimenez It was a bet on him Feyenoord Rotterdam, winning the league in his first season with the club after 23 goals and two assists in 45 games. Right now, The Baby He has 13 goals and two assists in eight games, playing in the summer for English clubs and now for Italian teams.
Already talking about world-renowned stars like the Uruguayan Luis SuarezSwedish Zlatan Ibrahimovicthe Polish Arkadiusz Milikthe Serbian Mateja Kezmanamong others, were taken very young to the Eredivisie. After shining in that land, they became recognized worldwide, earning several titles along the way. He Gunslinger added two titles with the Ajax being hired by Liverpool and later by Barcelona. Zly He was also a star with the Children of the Gods by adding trophies, moving to Inter Milan, Barça, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United. milik was in the Ajaxthen in the Naples, Olympique Marseille and Juventus; finally, Kezman had reflectors with him PSV later emigrating to Chelsea, Fenerbahce and PSG.
Another of the promises that emerged from the nation of Total soccer is the moroccan Hakim Ziyechnicknamed The Magician, playing in Heerenven, Twente and Ajaxmaking the leap to Chelsea. Similarly, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko was loaned to PSV from the Manchester Cityreturning to the English and being hired by the Arsenal from 2022. Also the Peruvian Renato Tapia was with him Twente and Feyenoord until leaving Celta Vigo.
Finally, the Citizens they lent the turk Enes Ünal to two Dutch clubs, returning to the Premier Leaguebut Villarreal He took him into his ranks, being in different Spanish clubs. Already the Danish Kasper Dolbeg was formed with AjaxAfter three years he played with Nice, Seville and Hoffenheim. You can’t forget the Dane Jon Dahl Tomassonwho of Heerenveen and Feyenoordlater he wore the jackets of the Newcastle UnitedEdit, AC Milan, Stuttgart and Villarreal.
