In a world dominated by Qualcomm and MediaTek, Samsung's Exynos 2400, with a GPU co-developed with AMD, also challenges the Phone 15 Pro's A17 Pro.
As far as processors are concerned, Android smartphone manufacturers usually tend to rely on one of these three companies: MediaTek, Samsung and Qualcomm.
Of the three, Qualcomm has recently held the scepter of the sector with its Snapdragon processors and its powerful Adreno graphics components, positioning itself as a leader on devices with Google's operating system.
That is until MediaTek has emerged as a serious competitor, with its Dimensity series not only taking on Qualcomm, but even surpassing it.
The current challenge is mainly played out between these two competitors, with benchmarks and close comparisons on performance and energy efficiency. But with the upcoming Exynos 2400, Samsung seems to be able to have its say.
The new chip from the upcoming South Korean company excels above all for a GPU, developed in collaboration with AMD, which promises to surpass even the A17 Pro of the iPhone 15 Pro.
A treasure trove of GPUs
According to statements by leaker Revegnus on Twitter/X, it seems that Samsung's new proprietary chip will surpass the Apple processor used in high-end devices in power and performance.
It is worth mentioning that A17 Pro is built on a 3-nanometer architectural node and scored above 590,000 points on AnTuTu thanks to its 6-core GPU.
As we have understood, Exynos 2400 will be Samsung's most powerful SoC, with a 10-core CPU and an Xclipse 940 GPU.
During previous testing, the Xclipse 940 managed to rank on par with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 graphics in OpenCL.
The future flagship processor of the Korean giant will use a 4 nm process; the thickness of the chip has also been reduced and heat dissipation improved.
Relevant news, for a product intended for smartphones that often have limited space.
Power and control
Improving temperatures and dissipation capacity is essential, as this avoids thermal throttling situations.
In fact, we have seen Apple with its latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max suffer from this problem, as well as recent similar vicissitudes with MediaTek chips.
According to Revegnus, for the Exynos 2400 the improvement in performance and heat dissipation will come through the use of FOWLP (Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging), an integrated circuit packaging technology that simultaneously reduces size and improves thermal performance.
During the latest SLSI Tech Day event, Samsung also declared that the CPU will have increased speed: 70% more than Exynos 2200.
This enhanced capability will enable AI processing to be handled more quickly, an area on which Samsung is focusing considerable investment for its new product range.
#Samsung #Exynos #faster #Apple #A17 #Pro
Leave a Reply