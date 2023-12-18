As far as processors are concerned, Android smartphone manufacturers usually tend to rely on one of these three companies: MediaTek, Samsung and Qualcomm.

Of the three, Qualcomm has recently held the scepter of the sector with its Snapdragon processors and its powerful Adreno graphics components, positioning itself as a leader on devices with Google's operating system.

That is until MediaTek has emerged as a serious competitor, with its Dimensity series not only taking on Qualcomm, but even surpassing it.

The current challenge is mainly played out between these two competitors, with benchmarks and close comparisons on performance and energy efficiency. But with the upcoming Exynos 2400, Samsung seems to be able to have its say.

The new chip from the upcoming South Korean company excels above all for a GPU, developed in collaboration with AMD, which promises to surpass even the A17 Pro of the iPhone 15 Pro.