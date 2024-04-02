Samsung's choice to return to the use of Exynos chipsets for the Galaxy S24 series was observed with great enthusiasm, especially after the users' chorus of approval for the adoption of Snapdragon processors for the Galaxy S23 series. With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus using Exynos and Snapdragon respectively by market region, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra opting exclusively for the Qualcomm chip in all markets, the focus quickly shifts to 2025, where it looks like Samsung will confirm thedual chipset option. As reported by DigiTimes, it seems that Samsung intends to repeat the approach used this year, however at the moment there is no specific information on the division of shipments between the two variants, nor are there certainties regarding this eventuality.

Samsung's dilemma For the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphone series in 2025, Samsung is expected to maintain the “dual-chip strategy” Historically, Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets have shownunparalleled superiority in terms of computing power and graphics compared to Samsung's rival Exynos. Therefore, the question may arise as to why Samsung should opt for a dual chipset launch for the Galaxy S25, considering that it may end up offering variants of the device with a lower-quality SoC. See also Starfield: Collector's Edition watches are already breaking The answer would mainly limit questions regarding costs and expenses.

The cost of a single Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is estimated at around $200 and considering the forecasts that indicate the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 as the most expensive SoC ever produced by Qualcomm, Samsung would find itself faced with a challenge mainly of an economic nature ; By potentially introducing the Exynos 2500, the Korean giant could ensure a healthy profit stream without compromising hardware upgrades. Recently, speculations have surfaced that Samsung might even opt to exclusively use Exynos processors for the entire Galaxy S25 series.

“The answer is within you” Rumors confirm that Samsung is dedicating considerable effort to the development of its next proprietary chipset Even if the idea of ​​saying goodbye to the Snapdragon world might turn up more than a few noses, industry experts anticipate that the new generation of Exynos chips will be significantly better than previous versionsso much so that Samsung has set up a dedicated team to optimize the next high-end chip. The first details on Exynos 2500 speak of high-quality specifications, with rumors that underline the presence of an RDNA4 GPU, support for LPDDR5T RAM and a 10-core CPU clustersimilar to Exynos 2400, but with the addition of a Cortex-X5. See also My Dress-Up Darling: japp_leack's Marin cosplay is radiant SamMobile expects Samsung to keep the split between Exynos and Snapdragon unchanged in the various markets where the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be marketed.

There are still many months left until the launch of Samsung's next flagships, but the rumors are always fervent on topics such as the choice of SoC.

Meanwhile, much of the attention is also focused on upcoming foldable devices, with the possibility of an Ultra model for the Fold 6 on the way.



