”Regarding the visit” of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, ”at the moment I have no information that I can share”. So Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning did not confirm Moscow’s announcement of President Xi’s forthcoming visit to Russia, expected in the spring. “China and Russia maintain close cooperation at various levels to promote the development of bilateral relations and contribute to the maintenance of peace and development in the world,” Mao said in response to a request to confirm Xi’s possible visit to Russia.