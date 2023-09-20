Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Will Rubiales’ scandal with Hermoso affect Spain’s candidacy for the 2030 World Cup?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
Luis Rubiales

Pedro Sánchez with Infantino. On the right, Luis Rubiales.

Pedro Sánchez with Infantino. On the right, Luis Rubiales.

The head of the Spanish Government met with the president of Fifa.

The acting head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchezdefended this Tuesday before the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantinothe joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco for the 2030 Soccer World Cup after the controversy caused by the case of the already former president of the Spanish Federation Luis Rubiales.

Spain wants world cup

The meeting was held in New York, where both met and where the President of the Government participates in various events to mark the start of the new period of sessions of the UN Assembly.

Along with some photos of both at the meeting, Sánchez wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter) that “Spain is working with Portugal and Morocco on a solid candidacy for the 2030 World Cup with an ambitious project.”

“And we do it with a clear idea: football is a sport with global reach that can transmit values,” he added.

The meeting was held after the controversy caused by the attitude of Rubiales in the final match of the women’s soccer World Cup that Spain won, who kissed the player on the mouth Jenni Hermoso.

Luis Rubiales

Rubiales was summoned by a judge to testify.

Photo:

Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales

An event after which Infantino said “should never have happened.” The Government has been ensuring that this case should not affect the joint candidacy for the 2030 World Cup, and Sánchez considered in light of what happened that what Brand Spain is was evident in the exemplary reaction of the players of the soccer team and the spectacular reaction of Spanish society.

EFE

