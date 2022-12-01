The singers rosalia and Raw Alejandro form one of the most popular couples of the moment and it is more than certain that their fans want to hear their voices together in a song. Recently, the author of the album “motomami” chatted with Billboard about a possible musical collaboration with his partner. As you remember, the song “Chicken teriyaki” was written by both, but so far they have not performed a single.

“We’ve been in the studio together, as you know, Leila (the reporter), and it will be seen… We don’t rush to make music together because you live with that person, you’re not in any rush. I know when the time comes we’re going to do a great, great job. .”, commented the composer of “cake” during his time on the red carpet of the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Rosalía is the most listened to Spaniard in the world on Spotify

This Monday, Spotify enabled the option to know the musical statistics of each of its users. In addition, he revealed which artists were preferred by the public. One of them is Rosalía, who was named the most listened to Spanish singer this year on said music platform.

“A ‘motomami’ leaves a mark in her country even though her music sounds in every corner of the world. #SpotifyWrapped”, wrote the official account of Spain of the music streaming service. In addition, the publication was accompanied by a photograph of the interpreter.

Rosalía won four Latin Grammys

In the last edition of the Latin Grammys, the singer Rosalía made history by winning four categories at the award ceremony. She managed to take the awards in: Best Album of the Year, Best Recording Engineering for an Album, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Packaging Design for “motomami”.