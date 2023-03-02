Real Madrid receives FC Barcelona this Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, and there is great news for the white team: the return of Rodrygo. Carlo Ancelotti announced the list of summoned for this duel and among the 23 chosen is the Brazilian.
Let’s remember that Rodrygo was injured at Anfield against Liverpool and could not finish the game, being substituted in the 80th minute. The club issued a medical statement informing that the Brazilian player suffered an injury to the left piriformis muscle.
A week after being injured and after missing the league derby against Atlético de Madrid, Rodrygo is ready to compete. The striker trained on Wednesday with the rest of his teammates, however, it seems too hasty for Ancelotti to bet on starting him off.
As we mentioned before, Rodrygo is recovered but Ancelotti will not start him off. Instead, the Italian would bet on keeping Vinicius and Karim Benzema in the white team’s attack, while the last place in the trident would be disputed by Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio.
However, it must be remembered that in the match against Atlético de Madrid, Ancelotti opted for both: Asensio in the trident as a right winger and Valverde in the midfield as an interior player along with Kroos and Ceballos.
These are the 23 players called up by Carlo Ancelotti for the Cup Clásico:
Courtois, Lunin, Luis; Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro Rodríguez
#Rodrygo #play #Real #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey #Clásico #Barcelona
Leave a Reply