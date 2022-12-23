Rodolfo Pizarro’s sports career has gone down drastically in recent years. The versatile footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca has had bad luck and has also made a series of bad decisions that have led him to live in uncertainty. The 28-year-old hasn’t been the same since he left Chivas de Guadalajara in mid-2018.
The player originally from Tampico never found himself in Monterrey, despite offering some glimpses of his great talent. Unexpectedly, in February 2020, the ‘Joker’ forced his departure from Rayados to sign with Inter Miami of the MLS.
Pizarro was a total disappointment with the team owned by David Beckham and after being relegated to a secondary role, he was loaned to the Sultana del Norte team at the beginning of 2022.
On his return to Monterrey, Pizarro did not have much continuity with the Monterrey team. Due to injuries and loss of play, the offensive midfielder did not have much weight in the squad. Likewise, despite being one of Gerardo Martino’s favorites, the former Tuzos player was left out of the call for the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
They say you always have to go back to where you left happy. And Rodolfo Pizarro has not shown a better version of himself than in Chivas de Guadalajara. With this squad he lifted the Copa MX, Liga MX and Concacaf Champions League titles.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the player has already been offered by his agent to Chivas de Guadalajara. Up to this moment there are no advanced negotiations for the signing to be finalized.
This information indicates that to reach the Sacred Flock, Pizarro would be willing to accept a salary reduction. The rojiblanca board is already analyzing the feasibility of the transfer and Veljko Paunovic, the rojiblancos coach, will have to authorize this signing.
