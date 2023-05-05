CARPI, Italy — The older woman asked to hear a story.

“Excellent choice,” replied the little robot, leaning on the classroom desk, motioning for him to listen carefully. She leaned in, her withered forehead almost touching the smooth plastic head.

“Once upon a time”, the robot began a short story, and when it finished, it asked what occupation the protagonist had.

“Pastor,” replied Bona Poli, 85, meekly. The robot did not hear very well. She got up from her chair and raised her voice. “Pastor!” she yelled.

“Fantastic,” said the robot, gesturing. “You have a memory of steel.”

For the exhausted caretakers at the gathering, the scene was set to a welcome future in which humanoids could help shrinking families share the burden of keeping the elderly population of the Western world stimulated, active, and healthy.

“Do a squat and a stretch,” said Nao, the French-made robot, standing up and leading posture exercises. “Let’s wave our arms and raise them high.”

The people in the room, mostly women, watched, some amused, some reluctant, but all desperate to learn how technology could help them care for their elderly relatives. They offered feedback in a focus group hosted by a nonprofit group representing family caregivers. The goal was to help the robot’s programmers design a more useful machine.

Italy is bracing for a boom in the elderly population. Already, More than 7 million of the almost 60 million inhabitants of Italy are over 75 years of age. And 3.8 million are considered not self-sufficient.

Robots already interact with the elderly in Japan and in nursing homes in the United States. But in Italy, the prototype is the latest attempt to echo the traditional family structure. The Italy of the popular imagination, where multi-generational families live happily under one roof, is being challenged by low birth rates and the flight of many young adults in search of opportunities abroad. Those left with the burden of caring for the elderly are often women, forcing them out of the workforce, putting a drag on the economy and, experts say, further reducing birth rates.

Leonardo Saponaro, a psychology student, explained that the robot is not “a replacement for socializing with other people. But it can be company.”

Viviana Casella, 58, a widow caring for a parent with dementia, asked if the robot could give the carer a break, “maybe to go grocery shopping.”

The robot operators assured the keepers that the robot could help, but mainly with mental stimulation.

By the end of the session, she had clearly won over some of the caregivers. “You want to hug him,” said Annarita Caliumi.

But many, like Mara Poggi, 51, a mother of two who also cares for her 71-year-old mother with dementia, were unconvinced. That morning, Poggi had fought with her mother, who was resisting being dropped off at the senior center, while she took a call from her 14-year-old son who was “having problems” at school, she said. .

“That robot is more for me than for my mother,” Poggi said. “My mother would throw it away.”

By: JASON HOROWITZ