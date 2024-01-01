The sequel to 'The Batman', with Robert Pattinson in the lead role (recognized for his work in 'Twilight'), is scheduled to begin filming this year 2024. Fans of the film have been sharing theories on social media about who the Dark Knight's new enemies could be in this second installment. Among those mentioned are Professor Pyg, Hush, Scarecrow, Clayface and even Robin himself (Dick Grayson), Batman's former ally in his fight against crime. These villains have their origins in previous adaptations or in the 'Batman' comics.

There has even been speculation that the Joker, with a brief appearance in the first installment and played by the now acclaimed Barry Keoghan, could return to seek revenge. These theories have been circulating on social media, and James Gunnthe director of DC Films (the studio dedicated to the production of DC films), surprised everyone by breaking his silence and responding to each of these speculations.

Will Robin or the Joker be Batman's new enemy in 'Batman 2'?

Recently, James Gunn, the current co-CEO of DC Films, has been very active on the Threads social network. Therefore, he decided to respond to users who were speculating about theories about the new enemies he will face. Robert Pattinson in the sequel to 'Batman'.

A user registered with the account 'The Play Blend' stated that among Batman's possible enemies would be Professor Pyg, the Scarecrow, Clayface, Hush and Dick Grayson (Robin). However, Gunn addressed the issue for the first time and responded categorically on Threads: “No. Totally made up”thus ruling out that any of those names are going to be the antagonist.

From friends to enemies: theories announce that Batman would face his eternal companion, Robin. Photo: Mundiario

What did Barry Keoghan say about being the Joker again in 'The Batman 2'?

At just 31 years old, Barry Keoghan has achieved great international fame thanks to his recent leading role in the film 'Saltburn'. Many fans of 'The Batman' would be excited by the idea of ​​this Irish actor returning to play the Joker, as he did briefly in the first installment, and becoming the main villain of this long-awaited sequel, scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. But what does Keoghan really know about it?

Barry Keoghan playing the Joker. Photo: Small Screen

“I can't really tell you anything about that, buddy, but as you know… that would be kind of exciting, right? See again the return of the Joker”, the actor recently said, leaving open the possibility that it is the clown man who creates chaos in the second installment of 'The Batman'. The director of the film will again be Matt Reeves.

