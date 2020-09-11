NDA candidate Harivansh’s pan The election for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is on 14 September. In such a situation, be it the BJP-led NDA or other opposition parties, including the Congress, both factions are trying to get maximum support for their candidates. However, if you look at the situation in the Rajya Sabha, then the figures are in favor of Harivansh and he is more likely to win. The BJP-led NDA alliance has 116 members in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. BJP leaders are hopeful that YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal will support the NDA candidate. The Rajya Sabha has nine members from the YSR Congress, 6 from the TRS and seven from the BJD. BJP strategists estimate that Harivansh may be backed by around 140 members. Also read: – ‘I stand firm with every decision of Chirag’, Ram Vilas Paswan gave a big signal

These parties are seen in support of RJD MP Manoj Jha On the other hand, opposition parties have made RJD leader Manoj Jha their joint candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Among the political parties that have claimed Manoj Jha’s support are Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (M), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League are prominent. Along with this, opposition parties are constantly in touch with many parties. However, even after joining with these political parties, Manoj Jha seems to get the support of 100 members.

Harivansh defeated BK Hariprasad last time Harivansh Narayan Singh was a journalist before joining politics, later joined JDU and reached Rajya Sabha. During his last tenure, he was the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The post fell vacant after his term as a Rajya Sabha member ended this year. Harivansh had defeated Congress leader BK Hariprasad by 125 votes against 105 votes in the last election held in August 2018. He has once again been elected to the Upper House from Bihar. Harivansh filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also spoken to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over phone on Harivansh's support and sought support. Patnaik's party BJD supported Harivansh in the last election.

Who will hit the ground in Harivansh Vs Manoj Jha? Manoj Jha, a candidate from the opposition, was a professor at Delhi University before joining politics. He is also the national spokesperson of RJD. However, his chances of winning in this election seem slim. This is because the BJP’s position in the Rajya Sabha has strengthened compared to the year 2018, while the strength of the opposition has weakened and its strength has also reduced. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 amid the Kovid-19 epidemic that will last until October 1. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha can be elected on the first day of the session. The nomination process started on September 7. The last date of nomination was 11 September.

There is political mercury in Bihar Assembly elections 2020. All political parties are busy making strategies. However, the election dates have not been announced yet. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, there will be a big contest between two of Bihar’s most hostile parties, the JDU and the RJD. In fact, JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh is once again the candidate of NDA in the elections for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. At the same time, about 12 opposition parties including Congress have made it exciting by jointly nominating RJD MP Manoj Jha.