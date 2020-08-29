If there is something that at this point in the year we know that we cannot ask 2020, it is commitment. He does not attend to reasons and works using a logic that we fear he does not understand. Its elusive and treacherous nature can be transferred to the calendar of musical releases, which since the advent of the pandemic has become a carousel of date changes and cancellations, until we planted ourselves in the autumn and still do not know for sure how they will be musically the last months of the year.

If this century taught us that the decade was exhausted as a way to measure the flows of music, this 2020 prepares us so that we must begin to understand the years as fragmented entities in which we are forced to analyze the most relevant releases using the global situation in the week they were released. Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, recently demanded more content from musicians. We ask 2020 just the opposite.

In December of last year, Ronnie Wood announced that The Rolling Stones were going to release a new feature in 2020. Today it is not entirely clear. Kendrick Lamar is another who seems to need to release new material: his position as headliner of several festivals heralded a Pulitzer-winning record before the summer. Although, according to certain rumors, the feature was to have rock influences, it is eagerly awaited. The funny thing is that, instead of knowing more and more details of that length, it seems that we are knowing less. Something similar happens with Adele, The XX, Alicia Keys, The Cure, Bon Jovi, Weezer or Erykah Badu. All remain undated and with hardly any news about their content. Well, from Alicia and Bon Jovi we intuit that they have had problems deciding the title of the album: hers seems to be called Alicia, and the one from New Jersey, Bon Jovi 2020. In a way, the biggest artists and with a more traditional way of promoting their songs have been overcome by the situation, and if we consider that they are not exactly prolific people and that they move an extremely large and heavy gear every time they release new material on the market, it makes sense that they wait to see if the wheel turns again, if it has been permanently broken or, what is worse for almost all of them, if the wheel has to be found a replacement, which many I would definitely ostracize.

How well Dua Lipa’s play has gone (don’t delay, promote by virtue of necessity), how regularly the thing worked for Lady Gaga (delay and delay, launch and … disappear) and how incredibly well she is managing the Taylor Swift mess (treacherously publishing a material totally in tune with what is out there, his acclaimed Folklore, and stealing the summer and we fear that the fall also from everyone else) prevents us from drawing reliable conclusions about which launch and promotion policy you have to sign up at this time. Thank goodness we have Springsteen left, which is a safe haven in times of crisis. The author of Born To Run It seems that he is going to release an album this end of the year and he has used an old and infallible tactic to create expectations: send someone close to him – in this case, Nils Lofgren – to declare in the media that what he has heard is the best Bruce has written. Seen as everything else is, it could be true.

Among the most anticipated, the new from Elvis Costello, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kylie Minogue, Tricky or Dolly Parton

But 2020, even in the terrain of uncertainty, maintains certain traditions. Thus, as is customary for some time, in the list of albums that could come out this fall are classics such as the new one by Rihanna, who has been waiting almost since the day after the release of her previous work, the magnificent Anti, in 2016. The feature could be called R9 and is already announced as the new collection of songs from the founder of the makeup brand Fenty. Also, like every month of each of the last years, there is a pending release of Kanye West (now it is titled Turbo Grafix16). Chromatics insist on delaying their Dear tommy, he Chinese Democracy of electronics. And a month ago the news appeared that there could be a new Portishead album. Seeing it gave the feeling that it was the same text that we have been reading for 10 years, only with the date changed. Then there are cases like Frank Ocean, who, after releasing four songs that seem to go in four different musical directions, has stated that he is no longer sure if the album format is still valid, which has only increased speculation. on whether we will see his film before 2021.

Despite all the mess, the first part of the year was marked by returns of artists who had not published for almost a decade. Namely Bob Dylan, The Strokes, Fiona Apple or Bright Eyes. Celebrated returns that will have their continuation this last quarter with new material from Elvis Costello, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kylie Minogue, Tricky, Marilyn Manson or Dolly Parton, who will release his first Christmas album since 1990.

It should also come to light Chemtrails over the Country Club, the new and highly anticipated album by Lana del Rey, which was announced last year after the success of the huge Norman Fucking Rockwell. Since then, the title has been changed twice, the artist has published a long of spoken word (Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass) and has uploaded to Instagram a minute of a song titled ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’, which could be the first single of the long. Or not. Day 4 is scheduled to be published. If that doesn’t happen, no one will be surprised. After all, it is 2020.