Rigoberto Urán and his wife Michelle.
Rigoberto Urán and his wife Michelle.
The personal life of the Colombian cyclist has aroused great interest since the appearance of his novel.
OF
The life of Rigoberto Uran It reached Colombian homes through the soap opera on the RCN channel that narrates the events of the rider.
The series tells the most important and personal details of Rigo’s life, his family environment, his hardships, sacrifices and victories.
His wife has also made herself known, Michelle Durangowho has had a leading role outside of TV, as he has narrated episodes of his relationship with the cyclist.
Rigo’s followers wonder if his family unit will increase at some point. Currently the couple has a daughter named Carlota Urán.
Well, it was Michelle herself who clarified the question, when asked about that possibility.
“I value family very much, and I also have two sisters who I love deeply. They are the greatest gift that my mom and dad gave me, so I don’t want to deny Carlota that gift from heaven that is siblings.”said.
Which means that the Urán family will continue to grow.
