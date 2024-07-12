The midfielder of the Colombian National Team Richard Rios He was substituted due to injury in the match against Uruguay. At that time there was alarm because if the ‘tricolor’ went to the final of the Copa América, as finally happenedwould lose one of its starters for the game on Sunday against Argentina.

According to the criteria of

The midfielder had to leave the field of play after a blow from Maximiliano Araujo in the intense and difficult second half of the game against the ‘Celeste’.

Ríos is one of coach Néstor Lorenzo’s trusted men and has responded well in the five games that the national team has faced in this tournament.. In addition, he has been reported with a goal.

Two days before the grand final against the current Copa América champion and FIFA World Cup champion at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the coaching staff hopes that the Antioquian can get in shape to be part of the starting eleven.

What did Nestor Lorenzo say about Richard Rios?

In the press conference after the match against Uruguay, Lorenzo was asked about Ríos’ injury. The coach gave an optimistic answer, but did not confirm that the midfielder will be available for the final.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Colombia players (LR) Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz and Richard Rios celebrate a goal by teammate Jefferson Lerma (Not Pictured), during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

Lorenzo said that although Ríos’ physical ailment is not serious, this does not mean that he is fit for Sunday’s match.

Something that can give peace of mind about Ríos’ condition is the fact that he was seen celebrating Colombia’s passage to the final without any obvious discomfort, both on the court and in the locker room, where he kept hugging his colleagues and the singer Feid.

He even asked for a sombrero to be thrown at him so that his celebration would be symbolic, a fact that did not go unnoticed by Conmebol. On its social media, the entity warned: “Dressed up, Richard?” it asked.

On the account of ‘X’, Conmebol praised what the player did on the field and accompanied the article with several of Ríos’ plays.

They also adorned it with emojis, one of a dancer and another of a face wearing a hat, as seen in the post.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS