Blue Cross defeated atlanta united in a tight penalty shootout on day 3 of the League Cup and This is how he achieved his qualification to the round of 16 of the tournament organized by Liga MX and MLS. According to numerous journalistic reports, in case of not getting the ticket to the next round, the board of the Máquina Celeste would have dismissed Ricardo Ferretti as his professional team coach.
More news about Liga MX and all its news:
The team from La Noria achieved its goal and was among the best 32 teams in the competition and will face Charlotte FC in this stage of the tournament. But how is the atmosphere inside the institution? Has the friction between the board of directors and the coaching staff already stopped or do they continue? Here we tell you what is known about it.
It seems that the friction within Cruz Azul continues despite having complied with the requirement of the directive to go to the round of 16. The reporter Fernando Esquivel points out that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti did not like the treatment given to him by people in long pants and the ultimatum he received.
In this sense, the naturalized Mexican Brazilian strategist will seek to meet with the Cruz Azul leadership to define his continuity with the Machine. Ferretti could leave the sky-blue team once his participation in the 2023 Leagues Cup concludes.
Tensions continue to grow within Cruz Azul and sports are taking a backseat. Will the team fail again this semester? Are the technicians who have passed through the club to blame for the team’s misstep? Players? Or the managers?
#Ricardo #Tuca #Ferretti #resign #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply