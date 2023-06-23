The Mexican team is absolute chaos, when it was thought that El Tri could not hit more bottom after the failure that was signed in the last World Cup, in the end it was achieved. Mexico was defeated by the United States in the Nations League, however, it is not the fall that hurts, but the forms of it, since it is a fact that the national team has not even been able to put their hands in, in terms sporting events “was danced” by the Stars and Stripes painting.
This is generating the abandonment of a large part of the fans, and internally there are changes within the Tri. The first and most obvious is the dismissal of Diego Cocca, who beyond the fall, was not to the liking of the new management of the Mexican team that commands the ‘bomb’ Rodríguez, who by the way, also for making movements explode at the national level. of directors, and after the dismissal of Ares de Parga, the next one will be Duilio Davino.
The current sports director of national teams is not to Rodríguez’s liking, who warms up his dismissal, since the FMF boss wants people he trusts and his direct choice will be Ricardo Peláez, who already has a stint with the Mexican team and can also boast who has been in charge of América, Cruz Azul and Chivas. Peláez Linares would be the one to start the search for the next national coach and will also work fully, inch by inch on the pitch with the designated coach.
