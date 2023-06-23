Is the Peláez-Piojo combo back? 🇲🇽😱

Luis Castillo from TVC y Récord indicates that Ricardo Peláez can return to the Mexican National Team.

He would take the place as sports director, replacing Duilio Davino, who is not liked by the new FMF board of directors headed by ‘La Bomba’. pic.twitter.com/JfUpCZajk2

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 23, 2023